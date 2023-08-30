Have you seen this missing man from Middletown?

MIDDLETOWN — Middletown police and concerned residents are searching for a Middletown man who has been missing for one week.

Stavro Ververis was last seen on Aug. 23, according to the Middletown Division of Police. A missing person’s report was filed by his brother on Aug. 26.

His car, a gray Ford Explorer with license plate no2sons, was spotted on Aug. 23 by one of the city’s flock cameras traveling westbound on Ohio 122 and I-75, police said. The car has not been seen since, police said.

A group of parishioners from Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 2500 Grand Ave., where Ververis attends, have printed off flyers and distributed them from downtown Dayton to Middletown.

Ververis is 5-foot-10 and weighs about 200 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 513-425-7700.

About the Author

Rick McCrabb has worked at the Journal since 1987. He covers Middletown, Monroe, Trenton and Madison Twp., and writes a column every Sunday.

