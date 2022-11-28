Have you seen missing West Chester man with dementia?

A 79-year-old man with dementia is the subject of an Endangered Missing Adult Alert.
Sisay Mulualem was last seen at 9 a.m. Monday and is believed to have walked away from his home in West Chester Twp.
He stands 5 feet, 8 inches, weighs 146 pounds and has brown eyes and hair.
He was last seen wearing a red jacket, black or gray sweatpants and black shoes.
Anyone who spots him or who has information on his whereabouts is urged to call 911 or the Ohio Attorney General Missing Persons Unit at 1-888-673-1113.
