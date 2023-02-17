Have you seen missing 76-year-old Fairfield woman?

A 76-year-old Fairfield woman who suffers from dementia is the subject of an endangered missing adult alert.
Patricia Gray stands 5 feet, 4 inches, weighs 175 pounds and has blonde hair and hazel eyes.
She drove away from her home at 2:30 p.m. Thursday and did not return.
Gray drives a white 2020 Chevrolet Trax with Ohio license plate number JHW 6199.
Anyone with information on Gray’s whereabouts or who spots her is urged to call 911 or the Ohio Attorney General Missing Persons Unit, 1-888-637-1113.
