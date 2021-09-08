Have you seen 84-year-old woman missing from Middletown?

An 84-year-old woman who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease was reported missing Tuesday night after she drove away from her Middletown home.
An Endangered Missing Adult Alert was issued Tuesday night for Marcia Rudokas, who stands 5 feet, 4 inches and weighs about 150 pounds.
Rudokas left her home around 9:15 p.m. in a 2008 champagne Mercury Marquis with Ohio license plate EEP 1517.
Anyone who spots her or her car is urged to call 911 or the Ohio Attorney General Missing Persons Unit at 1-866-693-9171.
