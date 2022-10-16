Harbin Park project moves forward with plans for inclusive play area, larger shelter for groups

“We’ll have a public bidding process first, and then hopefully, we’ll be breaking ground in March or so to start demo,” she said.

Phase 2 essentially consists of two features. First, a large, all-inclusive, and accessible play area will be constructed that will include ADA-compliant features and a spray ground. The play area will have solid play surfaces for wheelchairs and strollers. This play area, though, will be all-inclusive and accessible as it can accommodate a wide range of ages.

The play area will result in the removal of the four shelters in the center of the park. The second feature will be a new medium-sized shelter that’s designed to accommodate at least 50 people.

The spray ground portion of Phase 2 is something the community has been requesting, Mays said. Through public feedback and comments, including in the city’s comprehensive plan, Fairfield Forward, and the parks master plan, water play areas and splash pads are desired.

“We’re answering the call to our citizens,” Mays said. “You’ll see a lot of natural play features to match the character of Harbin Park, and traditional playground equipment, like the slides and swings.”

Mays said splash pads in other areas of the city has not been discussed with the Fairfield Parks Board, but “it’s on our radar.”

“Right now, our concentration is on finishing Harbin,” she said. “This is a multi-year, multi-phase project. We want to try to get this done as soon as possible.”

Phase 3 of the project, which will include the lower shelters and a bathroom facility, is set to begin architectural and engineering work in late 2023. Construction for Phase 3 is planned for 2024. The final phase will include improving the entrance, with construction projected to be in 2025.