Harbin Park project moves forward with plans for inclusive play area, larger shelter for groups

Fairfield is getting ready to start the next phase of the multi-year Harbin Park redevelopment project in 2023.
Harbin Park, the city’s largest park, has not seen any major redevelopment since it opened in the late 1970s, though there have been features added over the years. This project is remaking the look of the park surrounded by woods and features rolling hills just south of the city’s downtown area.
The redevelopment is part of the city’s Harbin Park Master Plan, which was approved in October 2016 after conducting multiple public sessions and interactive community feedback, which included a stakeholders meeting, two public meetings, and feedback through the MySidewalk application.
Fairfield Parks and Recreation Director Tiphanie Mays said the plan is to improve, renovate, or replace outdated facilities and features, including walking paths and trails, restrooms, the playground, and shelters, in four phases. Phase 1 is underway and is mostly regulated to the upper level of the park, including the construction of a new 100-person pavilion with a small plaza.
The first phase should wrap up by the end of the year, and the second phase should begin at the start of 2023, said Mays.
“We’ll have a public bidding process first, and then hopefully, we’ll be breaking ground in March or so to start demo,” she said.
Phase 2 essentially consists of two features. First, a large, all-inclusive, and accessible play area will be constructed that will include ADA-compliant features and a spray ground. The play area will have solid play surfaces for wheelchairs and strollers. This play area, though, will be all-inclusive and accessible as it can accommodate a wide range of ages.
The play area will result in the removal of the four shelters in the center of the park. The second feature will be a new medium-sized shelter that’s designed to accommodate at least 50 people.
The spray ground portion of Phase 2 is something the community has been requesting, Mays said. Through public feedback and comments, including in the city’s comprehensive plan, Fairfield Forward, and the parks master plan, water play areas and splash pads are desired.
“We’re answering the call to our citizens,” Mays said. “You’ll see a lot of natural play features to match the character of Harbin Park, and traditional playground equipment, like the slides and swings.”
Mays said splash pads in other areas of the city has not been discussed with the Fairfield Parks Board, but “it’s on our radar.”
“Right now, our concentration is on finishing Harbin,” she said. “This is a multi-year, multi-phase project. We want to try to get this done as soon as possible.”
Phase 3 of the project, which will include the lower shelters and a bathroom facility, is set to begin architectural and engineering work in late 2023. Construction for Phase 3 is planned for 2024. The final phase will include improving the entrance, with construction projected to be in 2025.
About the Author