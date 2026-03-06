Harbin Park part of study on inclusive playgrounds

To get the answer to that question and others, Bennington is studying two newer playgrounds designed specifically to be inclusive while meeting the Americans With Disabilities Act requirements.

Under study is Fairfield’s Harbin Park playground, which opened 16 months ago, and Wyoming’s Crescent Park, which opened in fall 2022.

“Accessibility doesn’t always lead to useability. A playground is not inclusive if they can’t use it,’’ said Bennington, who is on target to graduate in May with a doctoral degree in occupational therapy.

“Play is so important for development of a child’s physical, social, and emotional development. There’re so many areas impacted by play.”

Her project is framed through the lens of occupational therapy and was put together with the guidance and mentorship of Ingrid Kanics, an occupational therapist specializing in innovative inclusive play spaces, and founder of Kanics Inclusive Design Services LLC; and Dr. Terrance Anderson, a NKU program director.

The project examines how inclusive play environments support participation, engagement and inclusion for individuals of all abilities.

Bennington will glean much of her research from a survey she is asking those 18 and older who have been to either playground – parents, grandparents, parents, caregivers, educators, therapists or others involved in the planning of the playground – to complete online.

The survey asks for their opinion on their experience on a plethora of topics including everything from how easy it was to get from the parking lot to the playground to whether the child was included in play.

Inclusivity was a focus when Harbin Park’s playground and splash pad were being designed, said Mandi Brock, Fairfield’s director of parks and recreation.

As an example, she cited the Wee Go Around feature. Children can sit in it and it allows a wheelchair to be locked in as it spins.

Bennington’s research, she said, will help gauge how successful the effort was.

“We wanted everybody to be able to play – we’re always mindful to include all kids,’’ Brock said.

“Did we meet the mark when we were being mindful of designing an inclusive playground – this research will help us answer that.”

Brock said the research will help when designing the natural play area for Marsh Park.

“We will be mindful of inclusivity when we build the natural play area.”

A QR code leading to the survey is posted at each park. It is also available at Fairfield’s Community Arts Center or www.nku.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_1M1Jf4dx4RTD71k

The survey will be open through March 13. Results will be shared by the end of April.