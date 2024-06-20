Hamilton’s free weekend downtown bus shuttle starts Friday

Butler County RTA Executive Director Matt Dutkevicz and Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Dan Bates announced the program that runs until Aug. 24 — which is the day of Hamilpalooza — at a May Hamilton City Council meeting.

The RTA is paying for the pilot program, dubbed the Summer of Celebration Shuttle.

Credit: Provided/Butler County RTA Credit: Provided/Butler County RTA

“We didn’t ask businesses to advertise,” Dutkevicz said. “We’re here to be a support mechanism. BCRTA’s mission is to support economic development with public transit solutions, so that is what we are aiming to do.”

There are 15 stops along the route on Main, North B, North Third, Market and High streets.

With the free shuttle, several Hamilton retailers will participate with BCRTA anniversary-themed cocktails, beer, sandwiches and coffee. For a list of participating retailers, visit www.butlercountyrta.com/30-years-strong.

As part of the Summer of Celebration Shuttle, there will be weekly drawings for regular riders of the free bus for things like gift cards and experiences around downtown Hamilton.

The city of Hamilton supports the effort as the bus shuttles will provide public transportation to help people access the city’s shops, restaurants, bars and entertainment on High and Main streets, German Village and Spooky Nook areas.

“The shuttle is truly a stress-free way to explore Hamilton with your friends and family,” Bates said.

Bates said businesses plan to track their daily sales during the shuttle’s operational hours to see how it would increase their business. He said that data would help with advocacy for more public transportation.

“Imagine being able to experience the downtown area with no worry about where to park or how far you have to walk,” he said. “There will be many convenient stops along the way so you can stop in for a drink, pick up a gift or dine at your leisure knowing your ‘ride’ is just a few feet away.”

FREE BCRTA WEEKEND SUMMER SHUTTLE

Around the city of Hamilton’s urban core, there will be a free weekend summer shuttle service that will operate on Fridays and Saturdays. It launches on Friday and ends on Aug. 24.

Operations: The shuttle will run every 30 minutes from 5 p.m. to midnight on Fridays and noon to midnight on Saturdays.

Location updates: Visit buztrakr.com or download the Transit app to be able to track the bus and receive real-time location updates.