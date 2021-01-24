Hamilton woman killed, three injured after four-car crash on I-75

HARRISON TWP. ― A Hamilton woman died shortly after a four-car crash that left three others injured Sunday morning.
Three of the vehicles involved in the crash were stationary on the side of I-75 Southbound near Benchwood Road in Harrison Twp., Montgomery County, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said in a release.
A 2015 Chevrolet Camaro, driven by Jerome Golston, 29, of Lima and a 2020 Nissan Versa, driven by Sarenthia Traylor, 53, of Hamilton, were behind an abandon 2002 Saturn waiting for a tow, the patrol said.
A 2012 Chrysler 300, driven by Mark Frankenberg drove onto the right shoulder and struck the Nissan Versa in the rear.
The Versa then struck the Camaro, which caused the Camaro to strike the Saturn.
Sarenthia Traylor died as she was being transported to Miami Valley Hospital. Her passenger, 28-year-old Cesere Traylor, was critically injured.
Frankenberg and Golston were also injured, though their injuries are considered minor and non life-threatening, the patrol said.
Alcohol and drugs are not considered factors in the crash, the release said. The crash remains under investigation by OSHP.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol, Vandalia Fire and EMS, Riverside EMS, Tipp City Fire and EMS, the Vandalia Police Department, the Butler Twp. Police Department and the Ohio Department of Transportation all responded to the crash.