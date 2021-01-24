Hamilton woman killed, three injured after four-car crash on I-75

Sarenthia Traylor died as she was being transported to Miami Valley Hospital. Her passenger, 28-year-old Cesere Traylor, was critically injured.

Frankenberg and Golston were also injured, though their injuries are considered minor and non life-threatening, the patrol said.

Alcohol and drugs are not considered factors in the crash, the release said. The crash remains under investigation by OSHP.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol, Vandalia Fire and EMS, Riverside EMS, Tipp City Fire and EMS, the Vandalia Police Department, the Butler Twp. Police Department and the Ohio Department of Transportation all responded to the crash.