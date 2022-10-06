Hamilton semi driver injured in Fayette County deadly crash

Preliminary investigation indicates that the driver of a 2013 GMC pickup at around 4:35 p.m. was headed northeast on U.S. 62 north of state Route 753 when it went left of center and struck the left side of a 2016 Volvo semi traveling in the opposite direction, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Wilmington Post.

The driver of the pickup, 48-year-old Christopher Stinespring of Madison, Ohio, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt, troopers said.