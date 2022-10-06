BreakingNews
Operation Pumpkin opens today; tens of thousands expected at Hamilton festival
journal-news logo
X

Hamilton semi driver injured in Fayette County deadly crash

News
35 minutes ago

The driver of a tractor-trailer from Hamilton was injured in a Wednesday afternoon crash that killed a pickup truck driver in Fayette County.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the driver of a 2013 GMC pickup at around 4:35 p.m. was headed northeast on U.S. 62 north of state Route 753 when it went left of center and struck the left side of a 2016 Volvo semi traveling in the opposite direction, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Wilmington Post.

The driver of the pickup, 48-year-old Christopher Stinespring of Madison, Ohio, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt, troopers said.

The semi driver, 41-year-old Russell Goodman of Hamilton, and his passenger suffered minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

In Other News
1
Operation Pumpkin opens today; tens of thousands expected at Hamilton...
2
Butler County’s first Costco store nearing completion
3
Primo Middletown steak house given $200K forgivable loan to open in...
4
Hamilton root beer stand site of ‘Bikeriders’ movie filming
5
‘Transformative’ Spooky Nook Sports project earns statewide...
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top