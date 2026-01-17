Hamilton Schools superintendent talks more about budget plan that includes reductions, closures

The Journal-News spoke with Hamilton City Schools Superintendent Andrea Blevins the day she rolled out a budget plan that includes big reductions throughout the district.
To align its spending with available resources, the district will make staff cuts, specifically, a:
- 12% reduction in district and building administration
- 10% reduction in teaching staff and Hamilton Classroom Teachers’ Association members
- 21% reduction in clerical staff and educational assistants, with some employees potentially shifting to BCESC preschool roles
- 10% reduction in food service and custodial staff
- 17% reduction in miscellaneous positions
It has also proposed the following large-scale operational changes beginning in the 2026–2027 school year:
- Closing Fairwood Elementary School and redistributing students to Bridgeport, Riverview and Crawford Woods elementary schools.
- Shutting down the stand‑alone Hamilton High School Freshman Campus and transitioning ninth‑grade students into the nearby main high school building. The fate of the building is to be determined.
- Consolidating Hamilton’s preschool program to Fairwood, which will be operated by the Butler County Educational Service Center (BCESC).
- Outsourcing nursing services to BCESC, while still ensuring that direct nursing services are provided in each school building
