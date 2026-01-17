Breaking: Hamilton Schools superintendent talks more about budget plan that includes reductions, closures

Credit: Nick Graham/Journal-News

1 hour ago
The Journal-News spoke with Hamilton City Schools Superintendent Andrea Blevins the day she rolled out a budget plan that includes big reductions throughout the district.

To align its spending with available resources, the district will make staff cuts, specifically, a:

  • 12% reduction in district and building administration
  • 10% reduction in teaching staff and Hamilton Classroom Teachers’ Association members
  • 21% reduction in clerical staff and educational assistants, with some employees potentially shifting to BCESC preschool roles
  • 10% reduction in food service and custodial staff
  • 17% reduction in miscellaneous positions

It has also proposed the following large-scale operational changes beginning in the 2026–2027 school year:

  • Closing Fairwood Elementary School and redistributing students to Bridgeport, Riverview and Crawford Woods elementary schools.
  • Shutting down the stand‑alone Hamilton High School Freshman Campus and transitioning ninth‑grade students into the nearby main high school building. The fate of the building is to be determined.
  • Consolidating Hamilton’s preschool program to Fairwood, which will be operated by the Butler County Educational Service Center (BCESC).
  • Outsourcing nursing services to BCESC, while still ensuring that direct nursing services are provided in each school building

Hamilton City Schools will close Fairwood Elementary School and redistribute students to Bridgeport, Riverview and Crawford Woods elementary schools. The closure is due to budget cuts necessary because of a spending deficit. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

The Hamilton High School Freshman Campus on Northwest Washington Boulevard will shutter as part of a new budget plan for Hamilton City Schools. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

