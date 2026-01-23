Hamilton Schools leader lays out next steps as district navigates budget cuts

After announcing last week the Hamilton City School District is facing reductions due to funding cuts, officials issued a letter Friday laying out next steps.
The letter also said staff impacted by cuts have all been informed, but did not specify who will lose or change jobs.
"At this time, staff members who were directly impacted have been contacted. Ensuring that individuals heard directly from district leadership was our priority this week, and we remain committed to communicating with honesty and respect," states the letter signed by Superintendent Andrea Blevins.
The letter says in the coming days and weeks, leaders will be:
- Sharing plans for the future use of the Freshman Campus next week
- Beginning the process of placing displaced staff members
- Working with families to finalize plans for placement for the 2026-2027 school year
- Continuing advocacy efforts at the state level to address the funding challenges facing Hamilton City Schools and public education across Ohio
"I will be meeting with state legislators next week who have expressed a willingness to help, and I will continue to share ways our community can be involved in advocating for long-term solutions," Blevins said.
About the Author