Hamilton Schools leader lays out next steps as district navigates budget cuts

The Hamilton High School Freshman Campus on Northwest Washington Boulevard will shutter as part of a new budget plan for Hamilton City Schools. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

The Hamilton High School Freshman Campus on Northwest Washington Boulevard will shutter as part of a new budget plan for Hamilton City Schools. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
News
By Journal-News Staff
1 hour ago
X

After announcing last week the Hamilton City School District is facing reductions due to funding cuts, officials issued a letter Friday laying out next steps.

The letter also said staff impacted by cuts have all been informed, but did not specify who will lose or change jobs.

ExploreHamilton Schools announce cuts, including building closures

"At this time, staff members who were directly impacted have been contacted. Ensuring that individuals heard directly from district leadership was our priority this week, and we remain committed to communicating with honesty and respect," states the letter signed by Superintendent Andrea Blevins.

The letter says in the coming days and weeks, leaders will be:

  • Sharing plans for the future use of the Freshman Campus next week
  • Beginning the process of placing displaced staff members
  • Working with families to finalize plans for placement for the 2026-2027 school year
  • Continuing advocacy efforts at the state level to address the funding challenges facing Hamilton City Schools and public education across Ohio

"I will be meeting with state legislators next week who have expressed a willingness to help, and I will continue to share ways our community can be involved in advocating for long-term solutions," Blevins said.

In Other News
1
Middletown urges caution on roads as snow crews get prep for winter...
2
Grand jury indicts man in head‑on crash that seriously injured woman
3
Here’s where to find Butler County warming centers as temperatures...
4
Middletown police investigating over 50 shots fired into two homes...
5
New homes rise in Hamilton neighborhood for first time in nearly 50...

About the Author

Journal-News Staff