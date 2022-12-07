Hamilton Police surround house looking for suspect who fired shots in Lindenwald

Shots were fired about 12:30 p.m. on Laurel near Freeman Avenue in the Lindenwald neighborhood that struck a vehicle, according to Hamilton Police Sgt. Brian Ungerbuehler. Doorbell cameras in the neighborhood caught images of a suspect fleeing in a car.

About three hours later, officers located the car and surrounded a house on North Sixth Street. Officers with weapons drawn made entry, but the suspect was not found in the house.