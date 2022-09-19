Hamilton police sergeant arraigned on criminal charge

The woman in the other vehicle was injured and went to an area hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.

Johnson was placed in a cruiser during the crash investigation in which deputies suspected alcohol was involved.

“He began kicking the inside of the passenger door. A (deputy) saw the suspect kicking the car he made the suspect get out of the vehicle. After the investigation of the crash was completed the suspect was arrested. While placing the suspect back into the vehicle, (a deputy) noticed the door handle was broken off. The parts from the door handle were laying on the floor,” according to the incident report.

During video arraignment, Johnson said he had retained an attorney and requested an own recognizance bond, noting he has no prior record and lives in the county.

The magistrate granted the OR bond. Johnson is scheduled to be in Butler County Area I Court in Oxford on Thursday.

Johnson was also involved in an altercation in the parking lot of Ross High School during a high school football game, police said. Johnson left the parking lot driving the Toyota Tundra that was crashed a short time later.

Ross Twp. Police Chief Burt Roberts said the other person involved in the altercation did not want to press charges.

Johnson’s attorney Lawrence Hawkins III declined comment.

According to Hamilton Captain Marc McManus, “These are very serious and troubling allegations. If proven, they represent a significant breach of the public’s trust and warrant significant disciplinary action.”

Johnson he has been relieved of duty and placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an administrative investigation.