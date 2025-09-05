Hamilton police looking for missing 14-year-old girl

The last information received indicates an adult may be harboring this child, police report.

She was last seen wearing a cropped red Ohio State hoodie and black pants with the faces of the “Jason” movie character on them. She had black Crocs with a banana on them.

Whitlock is 5-5 and about 140 pounds with red hair, though it could be dyed black now, according to police. Both sides of her nose are pierced.

The National Center for Missing and Endangered has shared the information on its Facebook page, with its post about Whitlock being shared more than 970 times. Hamilton’s Facebook post has been shared nearly 960 times.

Any reports should be reported to Hamilton Police Detective Katherin Johnson at 513-868-5811 ext. 1235.