Hamilton Police continue investigation into 19-year-old woman’s death

Police list the death as “unspecified,” and the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office said Tuesday “the cause and manner of death have not been determined.”

Ungerbuehler said Wednesday detectives are still actively investigating.

Explore Hamilton attorney disbarred after criminal conviction for stealing from clients

Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser said his office has also be consulted about death and the investigation is continuing.

The woman is survived by an infant who was in the residence when the shooting happened, according to family and officials.