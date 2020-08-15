Hamilton party today will celebrate new murals, improvements near garage

This mural, known as Artists in Action, by Lance Miller, is to decorate the area beneath Hamilton's McDulin parking garage. PROVIDED

And on Saturday, artists — many of them living in the lofts or elsewhere in Hamilton — will host a “Paint Bash” from 6-9 p.m. across Market Street from the small garden, beneath the city’s George McDulin Memorial Parking Garage. On Saturday and Sunday, artists will paint several murals beneath the parking garage, which is located between 2nd and 3rd streets.

The murals will be partially financed by $2,500 from Hamilton’s 17Strong micro-grant program. The total cost probably will be $7,500 to $8,000, said Stark, who is seeking other ways to raise funds, perhaps through crowdfunding.

Hamilton artist Laurana Wong recently has been working on an Art Garden near where the murals will be painted this weekend. MIKE RUTLEDGE/STAFF

The murals are part of a larger project in recent months to beautify the area of the garage and also an alleyway between High Street and the garage. Strands of lights have been added to the “Artist Alley” for beauty and safety.

All the murals will have some things in common. They will be painted in black, white and a shade of color known as “obstinate orange,” Stark said.

The murals are not part of the Streetspark program, which has created several prominent and colorful murals in the city in recent years.