Hamilton party today will celebrate new murals, improvements near garage

An outdoor party today will celebrate the creation of new murals in Hamilton to continue work on improving the area near the George McDulin Memorial Parking Garage.
It will be called the Paint Bash. It happens as artists, many of them living in the immediate area at the Artspace Lofts, paint 10 murals, each about 25 feet long and seven feet tall, to decorate the gray concrete area, for a total length of 250 feet.
“We will have a food truck — the Smokin Butts Barbeque will be there,” said event organizer David Stark, property manager of Artspace and director of the non-profit Strauss Gallery and gift shop located there. “The Demented Skateshop will be there with some skateboarding equipment, and ramps and rails. The brand-new disc-golf shop, the Main Street Throw Shop, will be there as well.
“We’re going to have lawn games. It’s really a family-oriented event.”
The Gerhard Albinus band will play. The Wadaiko Gouken Japanese Drum Troupe will perform, as will flow dancers. There also will be a disc jockey.
The murals will be partially financed by $2,500 from Hamilton’s 17Strong micro-grant program. The total cost probably will be $7,500 to $8,000, said Stark, who is seeking other ways to raise funds, perhaps through crowdfunding.
The murals are part of a larger project in recent months to beautify the area of the garage and also an alleyway between High Street and the garage. Strands of lights have been added to the “Artist Alley” for beauty and safety.
All the murals will have some things in common. They will be painted in black, white and a shade of color known as “obstinate orange,” Stark said.
The murals are not part of the Streetspark program, which has created several prominent and colorful murals in the city in recent years.