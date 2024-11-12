Hamilton OKs plan for data center project in Riverside neighborhood

The planned project in University Commerce Park is off Grand Avenue near South Hamilton Crossing along the Riverside neighborhood’s border with Lindenwald. Logistix founding member and developer Doug Swain said the project will take about 14 to 16 months to construct, and will be one of many projects happening in this part of the city.

The Planning Commission recommended the project to City Council with several conditions.

Hamilton Planning Director Lauren Nelson said there will be a fair amount of trees and other vegetation maintained for the project, which is in a flood plain. She said the city’s engineering department “believes there’s enough stormwater management as part of this plan to address the floodplain issues.”

The city sold the property to Logistix for $65,000, and the data center’s end user “will be a good electric consumer” for Hamilton, said Economic Development Director Jody Gunderson, adding it will be a “sophisticated operation.”

It’s anticipated the data center could consume about 15 megawatts, or 15 million watts, annually when it’s fully operational, according to the city. On average, it takes a little more than 1,214 watts to power a home in the U.S., according to the Energy Information Administration.