Hamilton man sentenced to nearly 10 years for sex crimes

Earlier this month, a Hamilton man was sentenced to nearly a decade in prison, but it could have been longer.
Roger Reed, 41, faced nearly a dozen sex-related charges, including two for rape that could have resulted a lifetime sentence. He was accused of assaults that occurred as early as December 2019 and as recently as December 2024, according to the grand jury indictment in March.
Reed pled guilty in late August to two sexual battery counts and to a gross sexual imposition charge. Butler County Common Pleas Judge Greg Howard sentenced on Reed on Sept. 8 to four years on each of the sexual battery counts, and 18 months to the gross sexual imposition count. After his release, Reed be on parole for five years.
A trial had been set for Reed to start on Monday, but was vacated due to the plea deal.
