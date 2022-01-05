Hamilton man pleads guilty to tax fraud and embezzlement

When Natus shifted its corporate credit card accounts from American Express to Citibank, Thomsen began to falsely claim that he had incurred and paid for travel expenses out of his personal funds. From February 2016 until the fraud was discovered in April 2017, Natus deposited reimbursement payments directly into Thomsen’s bank account

In total, Thomsen requested reimbursement for more than 1,000 false and fraudulent expense reports under this scheme and defrauded his employer of $517,737.

In addition, Thomsen filed false tax returns for the years 2013 through 2017. Thomsen failed to include the embezzled funds as income as well as not reporting or underreporting the gross receipts from the side business he formed. The total tax loss for 2013 through 2017 is $175,774.

Filing a false income tax return carries a maximum penalty of 3 years in prison and a fine not to exceed $250,000. Wire fraud carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a fine not to exceed $250,000.

Thomsen has not yet been sentenced and according to online court records, a date has not been set.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Ebunoluwa A. Taiwo and was investigated by special agents of IRS-Criminal Investigation.