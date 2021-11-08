journal-news logo
Hamilton man dies in Fairfield bar shooting; suspect charged

A man has died after a shooting early Sunday morning at LugNutz Bar & Grill in Fairfield. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
A man has died after a shooting early Sunday morning at LugNutz Bar & Grill in Fairfield. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

By Lauren Pack
A Hamilton man has died after a bar shooting in Fairfield this weekend, and another man is facing a murder charge, according to officials.

Robert C. Strong, 44, of Hamilton, was shot at LugNutz Bar & Grill on Sunday morning. He was flown to University Hospital in Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment where he was pronounced dead, the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office has confirmed.

Strong was one of three people shot at the bar. Fairfield Police Officers responded to the Donald Drive bar at about 1:33 a.m. for a call about a shooting, according to Journal-News partner WCPO.

Miguel Galliher, 20, of Hamilton, was booked in the the Butler County Jail at 8:38 a.m. Sunday on a single charge of murder. He was arrested by Fairfield police at the police department on Pleasant Avenue, according to booking records.

Miguel Galliher BUTLER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser said he was consulted by FPD before the arrest. Galliher is scheduled to be arraigned this morning in Fairfield Municipal Court.

“The matter is scheduled before the grand jury. The matter will be take directly to the grand jury and it has been scheduled.” Gmoser said. He declined to release any additional details.

