Hamilton man dies in Fairfield bar shooting; suspect charged

Robert C. Strong, 44, of Hamilton, was shot at LugNutz Bar & Grill on Sunday morning. He was flown to University Hospital in Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment where he was pronounced dead, the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office has confirmed.

Strong was one of three people shot at the bar. Fairfield Police Officers responded to the Donald Drive bar at about 1:33 a.m. for a call about a shooting, according to Journal-News partner WCPO.