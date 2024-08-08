Hamilton man accused of using SnapChat to try to have sex with minor

Natividad-Garcia admitted to detectives his intent to have sex with the juvenile and is charged with a pair of fifth-degree felonies, importuning and attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Fairfield Twp. Sgt. Brandon McCroskey said the juvenile had been approached via SnapChat by Natividad-Garcia multiple times and disclosed it to a school counselor, who then told the girl’s parents. The parents reported it to the police.

He was booked in the Butler County Jail on Tuesday just before midnight and had a video arraignment in Area II Court Wednesday morning. He’s scheduled to be in court this coming Wednesday afternoon.