Hamilton man accused of using SnapChat to try to have sex with minor

News
By
15 minutes ago
X

A 25-year-old man is charged with trying to meet a teenager for sex via SnapChat, according to police.

Fairfield Twp. police this week investigated a report that Felix A. Natividad-Garcia, of Hamilton, attempted to meet a 15-year-old girl in a parking lot at Bridgewater Falls Shopping Center on Princeton Road. Instead, township police officers met the man and placed him under arrest.

Natividad-Garcia admitted to detectives his intent to have sex with the juvenile and is charged with a pair of fifth-degree felonies, importuning and attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Fairfield Twp. Sgt. Brandon McCroskey said the juvenile had been approached via SnapChat by Natividad-Garcia multiple times and disclosed it to a school counselor, who then told the girl’s parents. The parents reported it to the police.

He was booked in the Butler County Jail on Tuesday just before midnight and had a video arraignment in Area II Court Wednesday morning. He’s scheduled to be in court this coming Wednesday afternoon.

In Other News
1
Former paper company building a total loss after major fire in Hamilton
2
Former Bengal expands Pink Zebra Moving into Hamilton
3
Liberty Twp. man charged with rape of a child; sheriff’s office...
4
Middletown elevates Nelson as city’s first Black police chief
5
Toast & Berry puts a modern twist on the traditional breakfast at...

About the Author

Follow Michael D. Pitman on facebookFollow Michael D. Pitman on twitter

Michael D. Pitman has been a reporter in southwest Ohio since 1999. He's covered local governments in Warren and Butler counties, as well as state and national issues. He currently covers the cities of Fairfield and Hamilton.

© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top