Hamilton leaf collection continues through December

Route #10 - An area bounded on the north by New London Road and Ross-Hanover Road; on the east by Smalley Blvd, Wasserman Rd and the corporation line; on the west the corporation line; and on the south by the corporation line.

Nov. 15-19, 2021

Route #3 - An area bounded on the north by Pershing Avenue and Maple Avenue; on the east by the S Erie Blvd to the intersection of S Erie and Lincoln Avenue; on the west by Neilan Blvd; and on the south by Laurel Avenue to the intersection of Laurel and Zimmerman Avenue.

Route #4 - An area bounded on the north by the corporation line; on the east by the corporation line; on the west by N 3rd Street and N Martin Luther King Jr Blvd. to the intersection of N MLK and Maple Avenue; and on the south by Maple Avenue and High Street.

Route #9 - An area bounded on the north by Millville Avenue to the intersection of Millville and Smalley Blvd; on the east by Ross Avenue and the Great Miami River; on the west by Wasserman Road; and on the south by New London Road and Ross-Hanover Road.

Nov. 23-24 (Thanksgiving Week)

Route #7 - An area bounded on the north by the corporation line; on the east by Eaton Avenue; on the west by the corporation line; and on the south by the Main Street to the intersection of Main, Eaton, and Millville Avenue.

Nov. 29-Dec. 3

Route #5 - An area bounded on the north by Rhea Avenue; on the east by N 3rd Street and N Martin Luther King Jr Blvd. to the intersection of N MLK and Pershing Avenue; on the west by Eaton Avenue, Main Street, and Neilan Blvd; and on the south by Pershing Avenue.

Route #6 - An area bounded on the north by the corporation line; on the east by the corporation line and N B Street; on the west by Eaton Avenue from its intersection with Gordon Smith Blvd to its intersection with Rhea Avenue; and on the south by Rhea Avenue.

Route #8 - An area bounded on the north by the corporation line; on the east by the Main Street to the intersection of Main, Eaton, and Millville Avenue; on the west by the corporation line and Smalley Blvd; and on the south by Millville Avenue to the intersection of Millville and Smalley.

Dec. 6-23

Last weeks of leaf collection. Any routes that are behind schedule will be completed and crews will perform spot collection throughout the City during this time.

Leaf collection will officially end on December 23, after which leaves will no longer be picked up from the curbline. Rumpke will continue to pick up leaves bagged properly (contained in yard waste bags or trash cans clearly marked “Yard Waste” and weighing less than 50 pounds) in limited quantities all year, maximum of 6 cans or bags per week.