Hamilton leaders tell state lawmakers why city needs Amtrak stop

John Esterly, chairman and legislative representative for the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen, said Hamilton has some unique advantages, including the location where the tracks split that allows it to be in contention for stops for both the 3C+D and Cardinal lines.

Hamilton has commissioned a feasibility study with consulting firm AECOM, which will be finalized in February.

Amtrak, the state of Ohio and other planning organizations are in the midst of their own feasibility study, and the state report is anticipated in May. The Federal Railroad Administration paid $500,000 to look at each of Ohio’s four proposed routes, two of which could go through Hamilton.

Hamilton City Councilmember Michael Ryan, who was among the delegation of Hamiltonians visiting Columbus last week, said they continued to share the city’s message that passenger rail will be important for both the businesses of the city and its residents.

“We provided a strong reasoning on why Hamilton needs this and benefits from an Amtrak stop,” he said.

If a stop would be near the former Beckett Paper site, it would stand practically on the doorstep of Hilton-brand two hotels that should be under construction next year.

Ryan said if Hamilton gets both the 3C+D and Cardinal lines, they would open up Hamilton to the major cities in Ohio as well as the Midwest to Chicago and Indianapolis and the east to Washington, D.C.

“It’s really going to push the city in its next chapter, and really going to strengthen our future and our footprint,” he said.