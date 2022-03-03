Hamilton improves customer service at the city building

The need for the desk really became evident in the past few years. Before and during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, there were plans to increase security and limit the city-side public access, Saurber said. The building shares common areas on the first and second floors with Butler County, which, though it’s one building, is located at 315 High St.

About 30 to 40 percent of the work performed at the desk will be direct services with residents and customers. Saurber said this group will be responsible for being proactive and maintaining the city’s website, email marketing, social media activity, and quality oversight over the city’s 311 service.

Jacob Stone-Welch, who works in the Department of Neighborhoods, will oversee the customer service desk. He said as of Tuesday, which equated to seven full days of the desk’s operations, saw half of the requests were for direct services, such as birth certificates and income tax assistance. There were a significant number of county-related requests, which the people working at the desk would direct them, such as where the court rooms are located or other departments.

“We’re definitely getting our feet under ourselves at the desk, so once we get there, we’re looking forward to being able to grow and expand what we’re doing with social media, 311 and our website,” Stone-Welch said.

They’ll also look to continuously improve services and the process and “what we’re able to do at that desk.”

City Manager Joshua Smith said the customer service desk isn’t just for city services, or directing people to the county side of the building.

“As ODW Logistics has expanded in this building, and 80 Acres continue to expand, by the end of this year 50 percent of our square footage will be one of those two entities and this desk is also to help them as their customers come in and the people that are visiting them,” he said. “It’s really going to be more efficient for them, and they are paying us very nice rents to be in our buildings so this is also an amenity for them, too.”

Some on City Council have noticed the soft launch of the customer service desk.

During the first week of operation, Councilman Timothy Naab saw the customer service desk in action prior to attending a meeting. He saw first-hand the efficiency of the desk, with residents getting questions answered, and receiving requested documents.

“It really is customer service,” Naab said.

Stone-Welch said the customer service desk will evolve as more information and data are collected. The busiest times are during the noon hour and around 3 p.m., but there could be days when the desk opens earlier or closes later.

As part of the changes to the city’s customer service efforts, there will be a new lobby directory, which was removed last week. It will be replaced with a more modern directory.

“You can look forward to small changes like that that will happen throughout the next few months,” Stone-Welch said.