Hamilton expanding COVID-19 vaccine outreach, including this weekend’s flea market

Shoppers receiving outdoor retail therapy Saturday at the first Hamilton Flea market of the year also can get inoculated against COVID-19 at the same time, no reservations needed.
Vaccines will be available throughout the duration of the 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.. Saturday event, which happens the second Saturday of each month through September at the city’s Marcum Park downtown.
It’s part of local efforts to go places where the people are, trying to help the county and country reach “herd immunity” from the disease that has killed more than 578,000 nationwide and more than 19,300 Ohioans. Herd immunity is reached when people are immune in high percentages, either because they’ve had the infection or have been vaccinated. Herd immunity makes it difficult for the virus to easily spread, because chances of reaching non-immune people are low.
Experts have placed the needed percentages for that around 70% to 80%.
According to the latest data posted by the state, 37.6% of Butler Countians, or 144,229, have started their vaccinations. That’s lower than the statewide percentage of nearly 41% ; Warren County’s 44.6% ; and Hamilton County’s 42.1% .
All people must do is “just show up,” said Hamilton city spokesman Brandon Saurber about shots at Hamilton Flea. “We’ll have forms there. You can bring your own form if you like. We’ll be there for the June (12) event as well.”
“I think it’s a great deal for the community,” said Tiffany Grubb of the Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce and chairwoman of the Flea board. “We’ve heard several people say they can’t always make the times during the week when the vaccination clinics open, so it’s great the city of Hamilton and Butler County are opening that up on a Saturday.”
Butler County so far has had more than 38,270 cases of the novel coronavirus, with 1,390 people hospitalized and 580 killed by it.
For the Flea, “I think it’s going to be another great year,” Grubb said. “We’ll have Yoga in the Park beginning at 9 a.m. We’ll have a DJ there, we’ll also be selling Municipal Brew Works there as usual, and we have a full list of vendors,” as well as food trucks.
- May 14th, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Booker T. Washington Community Center;
- May 20, 4 p.m.-6:30 p.m., Lindenwald United Methodist Church;
- Future locations can be found at https://www.hamilton-oh.gov/vaccineinfo.