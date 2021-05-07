Hamilton expanding COVID-19 vaccine outreach, including this weekend’s flea market

All people must do is “just show up,” said Hamilton city spokesman Brandon Saurber about shots at Hamilton Flea. “We’ll have forms there. You can bring your own form if you like. We’ll be there for the June (12) event as well.”

“I think it’s a great deal for the community,” said Tiffany Grubb of the Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce and chairwoman of the Flea board. “We’ve heard several people say they can’t always make the times during the week when the vaccination clinics open, so it’s great the city of Hamilton and Butler County are opening that up on a Saturday.”

Butler County so far has had more than 38,270 cases of the novel coronavirus, with 1,390 people hospitalized and 580 killed by it.

For the Flea, “I think it’s going to be another great year,” Grubb said. “We’ll have Yoga in the Park beginning at 9 a.m. We’ll have a DJ there, we’ll also be selling Municipal Brew Works there as usual, and we have a full list of vendors,” as well as food trucks.