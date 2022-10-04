Hamilton donor wins tickets to ‘The Game’ in Community Blood Center raffle

In November, Metcalf will mark seven years working at ThyssenKrupp Bilstein. She’s been a regular donor at the company blood drives since 2019.

“I just like being able to donate to help people and help save lives,” she said. “I’m a big believer in that.”

The CBC serves a 15-county area in Southwest Ohio and eastern Indiana, including Kettering Health Hamilton, Mercy Health Fairfield Hospital and Oxford’s McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital in Butler County.

Everyone who registered to donate between Aug. 29 and Oct. 1 was entered in the drawing. During the month of September, there were 9,062 whole blood, platelet and plasma donors, including 1,151 first-time donors, that helped the CBC navigate through low supply, the release stated.

To make an appointment to donate, go to www.DonorTime.com or for more information, visit http://www.givingblood.org/.