Hamilton donor wins tickets to ‘The Game’ in Community Blood Center raffle

A Hamilton blood donor is the winner of a pair of tickets to “The Game” between Ohio State and archrival Michigan.
Tonya Metcalf entered the Community Blood Center drawing when she donated Sept. 23 at an employee blood drive at ThyssenKrupp Bilstein of America Inc. in Hamilton, according to a release from the blood center.
“Awesome!” Metcalf said when she learned she was the winner. She and her husband, Hiram, enjoy going to Cincinnati Bengals games and now plan to be in “the Shoe” on Nov. 26 to cheer for the Buckeyes.
“Yeah, we will definitely go to the game,” she said. “He’s more a fan than me, but I enjoy watching. He’s a real big Ohio State fan and Bengals. We’ve been talking about going.”
Metcalf’s birthday was Wednesday, so the drawing prize was both a surprise and an early birthday gift.
In November, Metcalf will mark seven years working at ThyssenKrupp Bilstein. She’s been a regular donor at the company blood drives since 2019.
“I just like being able to donate to help people and help save lives,” she said. “I’m a big believer in that.”
The CBC serves a 15-county area in Southwest Ohio and eastern Indiana, including Kettering Health Hamilton, Mercy Health Fairfield Hospital and Oxford’s McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital in Butler County.
Everyone who registered to donate between Aug. 29 and Oct. 1 was entered in the drawing. During the month of September, there were 9,062 whole blood, platelet and plasma donors, including 1,151 first-time donors, that helped the CBC navigate through low supply, the release stated.
To make an appointment to donate, go to www.DonorTime.com or for more information, visit http://www.givingblood.org/.
