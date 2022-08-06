Hamilton City Schools hire treasurer currently working for Ross Schools

“I’m grateful for the opportunity the Board of Education gave me to serve as the Treasurer at Ross,” Frazier said. “Obviously, the district is facing difficult times but I want the school and community to know that my decision doesn’t have anything to do with the levy or our current financial situation. Going back to Hamilton as the treasurer has always been a bit of a dream scenario for me and that opportunity presented itself now.”

Frazier replaces Hamilton City Schools’ long-time treasurer Bob Hancock, who retired in late-July. He “has a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from the College of Mt. St. Joseph and extensive experience as a payroll accountant, financial accountant, and payroll manager in the Butler County Auditor’s Office,” the Hamilton City Schools said in its announcement Friday.