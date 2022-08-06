BreakingNews
Hamilton City Schools hire treasurer currently working for Ross Schools
The Hamilton City School District board of education building on Dayton Street in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

News
27 minutes ago

Hamilton City Schools has hired a treasurer who currently serves in the Ross Local Schools district in the same capacity.

Jeremy Frazier returns to Hamilton as the next district treasurer after having previously been an assistant treasurer for the district before working for Ross Schools. He will serve Ross through Aug. 31.

He was in the Hamilton assistant treasurer role for four years.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity the Board of Education gave me to serve as the Treasurer at Ross,” Frazier said. “Obviously, the district is facing difficult times but I want the school and community to know that my decision doesn’t have anything to do with the levy or our current financial situation. Going back to Hamilton as the treasurer has always been a bit of a dream scenario for me and that opportunity presented itself now.”

Frazier replaces Hamilton City Schools’ long-time treasurer Bob Hancock, who retired in late-July. He “has a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from the College of Mt. St. Joseph and extensive experience as a payroll accountant, financial accountant, and payroll manager in the Butler County Auditor’s Office,” the Hamilton City Schools said in its announcement Friday.

“Additionally, Jeremy has experience in contract negotiations, creating a capital plan, budgeting, forecasting, investing, financial reporting and working collaboratively in a team environment.”

ExploreRoss Schools to make budget cuts, raise sports fees following levy defeat

The financial trouble for Ross that Frazier referenced in his comments regard cuts the district made in the past two years after the state reduced its funding. The district cut costs by $600,000 and $700,000 each year but put a property tax operating levy in front of voters this past week, which got struck down.

The levy will be on the ballot again in November, and if it fails, there is a possibility of the state taking financial control.

Ross Schools announced it is now searching for a treasurer replacement.

