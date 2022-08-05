Hamilton businesses find life at the revitalized Third + Dayton

“We’ve reimagined commercial real estate from Cleveland to Hamilton,” he said. “Third + Dayton has really come to life with apartments, retail, flex, and tech space. We’re not just investing into the real estate; we’re building an extension of the downtown.”

Pahhni signed its lease for nearly 7,200 square feet on the first floor of 315 Dayton St.. Right now, employees at the startup water bottling business consists of Loomis, his business partner and co-founder Dr. Satinder Bharaj, and some of their family members.

“We’re trying to figure out how things should work before we start bringing in more people,” Loomis said. “We’re a startup and we’re trying to figure out things as we go.”

Pahhni (pronounced paw-nee) is the brand name in a 700ml bottle and is available at area gas stations and hotels in the region, but as they grow, “we’re going to branch out.”

Before Pahhni opened, TerraLuna opened in late June, and owner Lynelle Lyons-Wilson says it’s Hamilton’s only Pilates and massage studio.

TerraLune, a pilates and massage therapy studio at the Third + Dayton building in downtown Hamilton, opened in June 2022. It is one of a few new businesses at the revitalized mixed-use building.

The 13-year Hamilton resident wanted to start her own businesses, and “saw the opportunity to do some changes and follow my dreams.” And there was no better place than downtown Hamilton, though she looked on both sides of the river for a spot. Third + Dayton checked all the boxes in a place she was seeking: high visibility on a busy street, near other businesses (and potentially more), and there’s foot traffic.

“First of all, Hamilton — love it. Second of all, Hamilton needs Pilates,” said Lyons-Wilson, a licensed massage therapist for 20 years and a Pilates instructor for nearly two years. “I live here, I love this town, I’m proud of it and I need to be part of the revitalization of this area. I’m super proud of being in downtown Hamilton with this gorgeous architecture, and this vibrancy that’s getting more and more vibrant every day.”

Studio Undefined, a dance fitness studio at the Third + Dayton building in downtown Hamilton, opened in June 2022. It is one of a few new businesses at the revitalized mixed-use building.

Studio Undefined debuted its dance fitness studio at June 13 ribbon cutting and open house.

Owner Leesa Terry could not be reached for comment before the Journal-News deadline, but expressed on her studio’s Facebook page that she’s “so happy to be a part of the Hamilton community.”