Hamilton business owner admits to sexual assault of 19-year-old

The plea before Judge Greg Howard was to a bill of information, which means Fox admitted to the crime and bypassed the grand jury process that could have resulted in an indictment.

According to prosecutors, on April 11 Fox rubbed the woman’s vaginal area with fingers for “the purpose of sexual gratification.”

After the session, Fox did not charge the woman for the one hour service, say to her “your wellness is on the house,” said Assistant Butler County Prosecutor Jackie Welp.

Judge Greg Howard set sentencing for Jan. 15.

Fox faces up to 60 days in jail and will be required to register as a Tier I sexual offender meaning he will have to register his residence with the sheriff for 15 years.

Cryo Den opened last year at 215 Main St. providing Cryotherapy is a therapeutic application of extremely cold, dry air to aid in the healing of injuries and recovery of the body.