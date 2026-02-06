Hamilton announces emergency street closure following water main break

Eastbound New London Road between Hillcrest Drive and Pyramid Hill Boulevard (Ohio 128) is closed due to a water main break, the city of Hamilton announced this morning.
The road will reopen as soon as repairs are completed, according to the city, which asked the motorists use caution in work zone and obey temporary traffic patterns.
View present and upcoming road restrictions on Hamilton’s road closure map.
