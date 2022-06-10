Hamilton agrees to 12-year tax incentive for Amp House Brewing

The project is expected to begin this summer, according to the CRA agreement.

Plans call for cutting open the center of the main floor so patrons can sit around a brew system that extends up from the basement. They also want to incorporate a wood-fired pizza kitchen.

Thematically, the brewery and restaurant will incorporate the history of the old substation, which was built in 1935, “because you can’t replicate its history.”

Harper told the Journal-News in February they “want to encompass a historic electrical theme, i.e., (Thomas) Edison, (Nikola) Tesla, (George) Westinghouse, mixed with industrial engineering and beer alchemy.”

The tax incentive is a Community Reinvestment Area agreement where the city will abate 50% of real property improvements made to the project for 12 years. A stipulation of the agreement requires Amp House Brewing to add up to five full-time and 17 part-time permanent jobs over the three years after the redevelopment is completed.

The city expects to receive an estimated $10,000 in income tax from Amp House Brewing employees.

The city has been a supporter of the project. In February, the city agreed to sell the Maple Avenue property to Harper and Snow for $1. They initially planned to sell the building for $10,000 but costs, like environmental remediation, were greater than anticipated, the city agreed to the $1 sale.

Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Dan Bates believes Amp House Brewing can be a “catalyst” inspiring redevelopment along Maple Avenue.

“If that’s successful, which I think it will be, then I think other people will be looking at things down that corridor,” Bates previously told the Journal-News.