journal-news logo
X

Hamilton agrees to 12-year tax incentive for Amp House Brewing

The city of Hamilton sold earlier this year a decommissioned substation at 514 Maple Ave. to Great Miami Brewing, which plans to open a local craft brewery with a taproom and restaurant called Amp House Brewing. Construction is slated to start this summer with completion in the summer of 2023. MICHAEL D. PITMAN/STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
The city of Hamilton sold earlier this year a decommissioned substation at 514 Maple Ave. to Great Miami Brewing, which plans to open a local craft brewery with a taproom and restaurant called Amp House Brewing. Construction is slated to start this summer with completion in the summer of 2023. MICHAEL D. PITMAN/STAFF

News
By
1 hour ago

Hamilton City Council OK’d a 12-year tax incentive agreement with the owners of Great Miami Brewing as they plan a $2 million investment to redevelop a decommissioned electric substation into a craft brewery and restaurant.

Economic Development Director Jody Gunderson said he believes the project “represents something very significant” along the Maple Avenue corridor, which runs parallel to the south of High Street.

“It’s going to be sort of like the anchor of Maple Avenue there, and with the (former CSX train) depot going in across the tracks there, we’ve got some other projects that are ‘what ifs’ along that corridor there,” he said. “It’s probably coming together much quicker than we even thought.”

ExploreRowing Center project likely to spark interest in Great Miami River
Combined ShapeCaption
The city of Hamilton sold earlier this year a decommissioned substation at 514 Maple Ave. to Great Miami Brewing, which plans to open a local craft brewery with a taproom and restaurant called Amp House Brewing. Construction is slated to start this summer with completion in the summer of 2023. MICHAEL D. PITMAN/STAFF

The city of Hamilton sold earlier this year a decommissioned substation at 514 Maple Ave. to Great Miami Brewing, which plans to open a local craft brewery with a taproom and restaurant called Amp House Brewing. Construction is slated to start this summer with completion in the summer of 2023. MICHAEL D. PITMAN/STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
The city of Hamilton sold earlier this year a decommissioned substation at 514 Maple Ave. to Great Miami Brewing, which plans to open a local craft brewery with a taproom and restaurant called Amp House Brewing. Construction is slated to start this summer with completion in the summer of 2023. MICHAEL D. PITMAN/STAFF

Ryan Harper and Greg Snow plan to open and convert the former electric substation, 514 Maple Ave., into a craft brewery (with a taproom) and restaurant called Amp House Brewing. They plan to open in the summer of 2023 and are working with Community Design Alliance, which Harper previously told the Journal-News that team has “come up with many cool ideas for one-of-a-kind Hamilton brewery.”

The project is expected to begin this summer, according to the CRA agreement.

Plans call for cutting open the center of the main floor so patrons can sit around a brew system that extends up from the basement. They also want to incorporate a wood-fired pizza kitchen.

Thematically, the brewery and restaurant will incorporate the history of the old substation, which was built in 1935, “because you can’t replicate its history.”

Harper told the Journal-News in February they “want to encompass a historic electrical theme, i.e., (Thomas) Edison, (Nikola) Tesla, (George) Westinghouse, mixed with industrial engineering and beer alchemy.”

The tax incentive is a Community Reinvestment Area agreement where the city will abate 50% of real property improvements made to the project for 12 years. A stipulation of the agreement requires Amp House Brewing to add up to five full-time and 17 part-time permanent jobs over the three years after the redevelopment is completed.

The city expects to receive an estimated $10,000 in income tax from Amp House Brewing employees.

The city has been a supporter of the project. In February, the city agreed to sell the Maple Avenue property to Harper and Snow for $1. They initially planned to sell the building for $10,000 but costs, like environmental remediation, were greater than anticipated, the city agreed to the $1 sale.

Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Dan Bates believes Amp House Brewing can be a “catalyst” inspiring redevelopment along Maple Avenue.

“If that’s successful, which I think it will be, then I think other people will be looking at things down that corridor,” Bates previously told the Journal-News.

In Other News
1
Preliminary Badin H.S. parking expansion, stadium plan gets council...
2
Heritage Village Museum hosts Marching Through Time, a military...
3
Top local news for Thursday, June 9, 2022
4
Butler County receives $1.25M for jail expansion, repair of grandstands...
5
Target slashing prices on these items to clear out unsold inventory

About the Author

Follow Michael D. Pitman on facebookFollow Michael D. Pitman on twitter

Michael D. Pitman has been a reporter in southwest Ohio since 1999. He's covered local governments in Warren and Butler counties, as well as state and national issues. He currently covers the cities of Fairfield and Hamilton.

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top