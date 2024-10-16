Halloween on a budget: Easy and affordable costume options

According to the National Retail Federation, the average American is expected to spend $104 on a Halloween costume this year.

Seth Horvath, store manager of a West Chester Target, said some of the most popular costumes of 2024 are Barbie, the Descendants and Wicked.

At Target, they’re running a 20% off sale on Halloween costumes and candy.

To avoid spooky spending, Nerd Wallet experts recommend setting a hard limit on how much money you plan to spend on costumes.

Before heading to the store, go through your closet. You may be able to create a costume out of items you already have.

Another way to save money is by opting for secondhand items.

“Goodwill is the place to get costumes,” said Michael Flannery, public information officer of Ohio Valley Goodwill Industries. “No matter what costume you’re looking for, if it’s a do-it-yourself, we’ve got all these clothes to find your costume.”

It’s the thrill of the thrift. Goodwill has new and used costume sets for less than $10.

“We’ve got Aladdin, and teenage mutant ninja turtles, cowabunga,” Flannery said. “Only $9.99 brand new, still in the bag!”

The Deerfield Twp. Goodwill location has six rows filled with costumes for kids and adults. Flannery said all Goodwill locations have a selection of costumes and decorations, you may just have to go digging through the racks to find what you’re looking for.