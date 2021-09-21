journal-news logo
Gunfire in Fairfield Twp. injures one, multiple residences hit

By Lauren Pack
A man was injured and multiple residences were struck by gunfire early this morning in Fairfield Twp.

Police were called to the 7700 block of Wildbranch Road at 12:26 a.m. on a report of multiple gunshots heard. Officers found multiple residences in Tyler’s Creek Townhouse struck by bullets, according to Fairfield Twp. Police.

A short time later, an area hospital notified officers that a gunshot victim showed up at the hospital seeking treatment. The victim, a 24-year-old man, sustained non-life threatening injuries and is believed to be the intended target, according to police. No other victims or injuries were reported.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040, or call Fairfield Township detectives at 513- 887-5841.

