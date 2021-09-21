Gunfire in Fairfield Twp. injures one, multiple residences hit

Police were called to the 7700 block of Wildbranch Road at 12:26 a.m. on a report of multiple gunshots heard. Officers found multiple residences in Tyler’s Creek Townhouse struck by bullets, according to Fairfield Twp. Police.

A short time later, an area hospital notified officers that a gunshot victim showed up at the hospital seeking treatment. The victim, a 24-year-old man, sustained non-life threatening injuries and is believed to be the intended target, according to police. No other victims or injuries were reported.