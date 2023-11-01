Gun violence and faith to be focus of public discussion in Oxford

By Oxford Press
59 minutes ago
The Interfaith Center and Students Demand Action in Oxford will soon host a “Gun Violence in the U.S.” panel discussion on the intersections of faith, gun violence, advocacy and finding hope. The center will host speakers from Holy Trinity Episcopal, Hopedale Unitarian Universalist and Oxford Friends at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 16.

The Interfaith Center is located at 16 Campus Ave., Oxford.

The discussion is open to students and the community, and RSVP is required online at https://forms.everytown.org/a/gun-violence-us-interfaith-perspectives.

Students Demand Action “is the largest grassroots, youth-led gun violence prevention group in the country. The movement aims to channel the energy and passion of high school and college-aged students into the fight against gun violence,” states a news release from the organization.

This event follows a recent mass shooting in Maine that ended the lives of 18 people. According to the Associated Press, a former Army reservist targeted the bowling alley where he committed the killings.

Thirteen others were injured in the shooting.

Oxford Press
