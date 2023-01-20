Guide: Things to do this weekend

journal-news logo
9 minutes ago

The following is a list of things to do in Butler and Warren counties. To see more or submit an event, go online to journal-news.com/events.

TODAY

  • January Pint Night, Jungle Jim’s International Market, 5440 Dixie Hwy., Fairfield. Visit the tasting bar to try beverages from multiple brewing companies and there may be a special pint glass. Various brewers featured every Friday in January. 5 to 9 p.m.
  • Fitton Family Fridays presents The Tricky Max Abra-KID-azzle Show, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org

TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY

  • INNOVATheatre presents “Of Men and Cars,” at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. sorgoperahouse.org
  • Enlightened Studios presents “Love’s Not Enough,” at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. fairfield-city.org

TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY, AND JAN. 27-29

  • Performing Arts Academy presents Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Carousel,” at Performing Arts Academy, 4400 Lewis St., Middletown. theperformingartsacademy.com
  • Greater Cincinnati Remodeling Show, at Sharonville Convention Center, 11355 Chester Road, Cincinnati.

TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY, AND JUNE 25-29

SATURDAY

  • Let’s Go Hiking - Wintertime Wander, at Harbin Park, 1300 Hunter Road, Fairfield. 10:30 a.m. Free and open to all ages. Registration is recommended by calling 513-867-5348.
  • Winter Tree Hike, online and at Bull’s Run Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum, 3909 Rosedale Road, Middletown. Zoom class will be held from 11:30 a.m. to noon. The in-person hike will be held at 1:30 p.m. bullsrun.org
  • Walkabout of Fine Wine, Jungle Jim’s, tasting bar, 5440 Dixie Highway, Fairfield. 1 to 3 p.m. junglejims.com
  • Magic Carpet: The Cultural Centre of India, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. 7 p.m. oxarts.org
  • Jazz & Cabaret present Take Five: An Evening of Dave Brubeck, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org

JAN. 22

  • Butler Philharmonic presents Iconic Works of Felix Mendelssohn, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 3 to 6 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org

JAN. 23

  • 2023 Red Caravan, at Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill, Hamilton. 5 to 7 p.m.

JAN. 25

  • Communication As Art: Public Speaking 101, at Miami Downtown Hamilton, 221 High St., Hamilton. 5:30 p.m. Other session is Feb. 1. No charge, but RSVP to vaughnjh@miamioh.edu.

JAN. 26

  • Discovery on the Farm - Brrr... It’s Cold as Ice, at Chrisholm MetroPark, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 10 a.m. Registration is requested, walk-ins are welcome.
  • Vietnam War Commemoration and Veteran Recognition Ceremony, at Johnston Hall 142, Miami University, Middletown. 2 p.m.

JAN. 27

  • The Boomer Boys Musical, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. fairfield-city.org
  • January Pint Night, Jungle Jim’s International Market, 5440 Dixie Hwy., Fairfield. Visit the tasting bar to try beverages from multiple brewing companies and there may be a special pint glass. Various brewers featured every Friday in January. 5 to 9 p.m.
  • Spanish Wine Dinner, The Oscar Event Center, 5440 Dixie Highway, Fairfield. 6 to 9 p.m. junglejims.com
  • Armchair Program, at West Chester Twp. Hall, 9113 Cincinnati Dayton Road, West Chester. 7 p.m. Experience the photos and stories of local world travelers. Free
  • 10SoCo Concerts: The Spirit of Harriet Tubman, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. 8 p.m. oxarts.org

JAN. 28

  • It’s All in the Stitch - Knitting, at Chrisholm MetroPark, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 1 to 3 p.m. Registration is required. yourmetroparks.net
  • Owl Prowl, at Governor Bebb MetroPark, Schoolhouse in the Pioneer Village, 1979 Bebb Park Lane, Okeana. 6 p.m. Registration is required. yourmetroparks.net

This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News. To submit an activity for consideration of publication, or to see an online list, visit journal-news.com/events.

