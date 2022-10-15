Grippo’s Bar-B-Q chip packs recalled

Grippo Foods has announced a voluntary recall of its Bar-B-Q Flavored Potato Chips sold in a 24-count Snack Pack.
The packages have a “Use By” date of Jan. 16, 2023. The product codes will fall between:
- 35 3 1011 20:20 and 35 3 1011 22:00 or
- 14 3 1012 22:01 and 14 3 1012 02:00
“The products included in this recall have the potential to be adulterated because of improper cleaning procedures. Thirty-nine of the 260 boxes produced are unaccounted for,” states a release from the Ohio Dept. of Agriculture.
These products were distributed in Cincinnati.
“No reports of illness involving these products have been reported. Individuals exhibiting signs or symptoms of foodborne illness should contact a physician,” said the news release.
Recalled products may be returned to Grippo Foods, Inc, 6750 Colerain Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45239. Customers or suppliers with any questions or concerns can contact the company at 513-923-1900 or email customerservice@grippos.com.
