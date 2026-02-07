Green Fuzz: A band formed by Butler Tech School of the Arts students to perform at MAC

Green Fuzz formed six months ago, and they have already played nearly a dozen shows, while still in high school. The band is comprised of Scott, 17, along with Caleb Ruiz, 19, on guitar, Coy Partin, 16, on drums and Sam Nolan, 18, on guitar. The group is based in Middletown.

The band plays original songs, along with covers from Nirvana, Oasis, Stone Temple Pilots and the Deftones.

Three of the four band members of Green Fuzz – Scott, Ruiz and Nolan - are Middletown High School students, who went on to study at Butler Tech School of the Arts. Partin attended New Miami High School before enrolling at Butler Tech School of the Arts. All of the students are in the Recording Arts program at Butler Tech.

“There haven’t been a lot of original bands from School of the Arts that have played shows and toured. We wanted to get into that and see how far we could go before graduating high school. So, we just started it, to see what we could do,” Scott said.

Green Fuzz has already performed at a number of local Cincinnati and Dayton venues, including Leo’s at The Slice in Middletown, Three Feather Records, Cosmo Joe’s Atomic Lounge and Hidden Gem Music Club, among others.

The Craft N’ Crush - A Valentine’s Day Jam is a free Valentine’s Day-themed event with complimentary refreshments.

“People can expect to hear a young grunge band that’s trying to bring it all back. We bring back all the sounds of the 1990s and we put a fresh spin on it,” Scott said. “We prioritize energy in our performances, we like being loud, and we enjoy engaging with the crowd and being ourselves, playing music.”

Artwork from Middletown students will be on display during the event, which runs from 6:30-8 p.m. Feb.12 at Middletown Arts Center. The event is geared to attendees of all ages and it is open to the public.

The band’s newest single “Real Friends” is available for streaming on all platforms. Green Fuzz will perform a full set as well as songs from their upcoming EP at the event.

The forthcoming EP includes the songs “The Worst Lie,” “Real Friends,” “Waste” and “Similarity.”

Middletown Arts Center is located at 130 N Verity Parkway in Middletown. For more info, go to www.middletownartscenter.com.