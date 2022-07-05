Great Flood of 1913 to be focus of presentation on Wednesday

A presentation on the Great Flood of 1913 will be conducted Wednesday at Miami Regionals Downtown in Hamilton.
The free public event is hosted by the Butler County Historical Society and takes place at 7 p.m.
Miami Regionals Downtown is located at 221 High St.
Executive Director Kathy Creighton will include firsthand accounts from Pauline Goetz Antenen, mother-in-law of Ann Antenen; Robert S. Henninger, a 15-year-old Hamilton High School student; Elsa Benninghofen, daughter of Christian Benninghofen; Anna Ziegler, wife of the pastor at Immanuel Lutheran Church and Lutie Gard, wife of Hamilton Evening News editor Homer Gard.
The BCHS says it has a limited supply of Brian Lenihan’s book “1913-2013 in 13 Miles” for sale. Copies are $25 and available at the BCHS.