Great Flood of 1913 to be focus of presentation on Wednesday

Executive Director Kathy Creighton will include firsthand accounts from Pauline Goetz Antenen, mother-in-law of Ann Antenen; Robert S. Henninger, a 15-year-old Hamilton High School student; Elsa Benninghofen, daughter of Christian Benninghofen; Anna Ziegler, wife of the pastor at Immanuel Lutheran Church and Lutie Gard, wife of Hamilton Evening News editor Homer Gard.

The BCHS says it has a limited supply of Brian Lenihan’s book “1913-2013 in 13 Miles” for sale. Copies are $25 and available at the BCHS.