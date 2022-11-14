Grant to fund planned roundabout at troublesome Oxford Twp. intersection

“Roundabouts save lives. They reduce severe crashes, move traffic more efficiently, and are cheaper to maintain than signalized intersections,” said Marchbanks.

Area residents and law enforcement say the intersection has been the scene of serious accidents for years, and there has been a push for increased safety measures.

Last winter, a car went careening into a home after a crash at the intersection.

The crash happened on Dec. 30, 2021 and the car traveled a good distance before hitting the house in the 3600 block of Oxford-Reily Road.

There were no serious injuries reported at the scene, but the house sustained too much structural damage for it to be safe, according to law enforcement.

There is currently a stop sign and a red blinking light for Stillwell Beckett Road and a yellow flashing light at 732. The speed limit is 55 mph on 732 and 55 mph on Stillwell Beckett.