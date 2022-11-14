Grant to fund planned roundabout at troublesome Oxford Twp. intersection

A troublesome Oxford Twp. intersection has received a $5.1 million state grant for construction of a roundabout.
The roundabout at Ohio 732 and Stillwell Beckett Road, set for construction in 2028, is one of 50 safety projects planned statewide, Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Transportation Director Dr. Jack Marchbanks announced last week.
“A top priority of my administration has been making travel in our state safer - particularly at Ohio intersections that are known to be dangerous,” DeWine said. “Studies show that roundabouts significantly reduce the likelihood of serious or deadly intersection crashes, so we’re investing in these projects today to save lives in the future.”
According to ODOT, there were only six traffic deaths at Ohio roundabouts from 2017 to 2021 compared to 1,126 deaths at a signalized or stop-controlled intersection.
“Roundabouts save lives. They reduce severe crashes, move traffic more efficiently, and are cheaper to maintain than signalized intersections,” said Marchbanks.
Area residents and law enforcement say the intersection has been the scene of serious accidents for years, and there has been a push for increased safety measures.
Last winter, a car went careening into a home after a crash at the intersection.
The crash happened on Dec. 30, 2021 and the car traveled a good distance before hitting the house in the 3600 block of Oxford-Reily Road.
There were no serious injuries reported at the scene, but the house sustained too much structural damage for it to be safe, according to law enforcement.
There is currently a stop sign and a red blinking light for Stillwell Beckett Road and a yellow flashing light at 732. The speed limit is 55 mph on 732 and 55 mph on Stillwell Beckett.
About the Author