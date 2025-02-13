Girls basketball: Monroe, Talawanda, Fenwick score tourney-opening wins

Jordan McComas scored a game-high 15 points, Ryan Buskirk and Emma Adolph added 11 apiece and 11th-seeded Monroe beat No. 11 Taylor 47-28 in a Division III tournament opener on Wednesday night at Western Brown.

The Hornets (10-13), who played four games in six days, will face the Badin-Turpin winner on Tuesday, Feb. 18.

“It was good to come out and play the way we needed to play tonight to get the job done,” Monroe coach Justin Clemmons said. “We’re seeing the ball go through the net a little more, which helps us on the offensive end.”

Monroe led 11-3 after the first quarter and was never threatened the rest of the way. The Hornets used a 21-7 third quarter to pull away.

“In games we win, we’re pretty good in the third quarter,” Clemmons said. “We come out at halftime, and we play hard. We do the things we need to do. No matter what, defense travels. That’s what we hang our hat on.”

Monroe has won three of its last four. Taylor finished the season 6-17.

“I think we were able to control the ball well today,” McComas said. “We were calm. We were fast, and we were hurrying. We shared the ball today, and we took pride on the defensive side of the floor — which I think our offense comes from our defense.”

TALAWANDA 71, WOODWARD 32

MOUNT ORAB — Grace Richardson scored a game-high 21 points, Janna Cary added 15 and the Talawanda Brave cruised by the Woodward Bulldogs 71-32 in a D-III tournament opener on Wednesday night at Western Brown.

“We’ve gone up against some of the top teams in the state, and I think that’s helped us — especially today,” Richardson said. “It’s sped up our game and allows us to work better together.”

Talawanda (11-12) has won two in a row and will face the winner of Western Brown and Aiken on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 7 p.m. at either Princeton or Western Brown.

Lanie Short chipped in with 12 points for the Brave, who had nine players hit the scoring column.

Talawanda led 13-8 heading into the second quarter and 31-17 at the half. The Brave outscored the Bulldogs 24-11 in the third period to extend the margin. Woodward finished 16-6.

“We settled in there. We had a little bit of a rough start,” Talawanda coach Zach Stapleton said. “We settled in defensively, and we found a way to get points on the board there at the end. Nice to get our first tournament win, for sure.

“Whatever happened during the season, we’re on an upward trajectory, for sure. We’re just looking forward to carrying that into the tournament. You win a couple games in the tournament, that’s a big deal.”

FENWICK 46, WYOMING 41

MIDDLETOWN — Freshman forward Lucy Luers scored a game-high 16 points and Fenwick beat Wyoming 46-41 in a D-IV tournament opener on Wednesday night at Middletown’s Wade E. Miller Arena.

Fenwick (11-12) will face Batavia (14-9) on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 6 p.m. at Middletown.

The Falcons led 11-8 after one quarter and took a 19-13 lead into the half. Fenwick held a 32-24 advantage going into the final eight minutes before holding off Wyoming (13-10) in the fourth.

The Falcons, who are under first-year coach Kami Luers, have won four of their last five. Batavia has won nine of its last 11.