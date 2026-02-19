Giant flag in Middletown in place to better honor heroes

The fire department’s flag used for ceremonies became damaged and dirty over time and it was replaced by a 5-foot by 8-foot flag, Verdin said.

Verdin said that size of flag wasn’t large enough to properly honor those at funerals like when U.S. Army Air Forces 1st Lt. Dan Winstead Corson, 27, of Middletown, who was killed in 1942, was buried in 2024 with full military honors at Woodside Cemetery.

That flag was so small it didn’t “command the presence it needed to give,” Verdin said.

Verdin said he contacted the Eagles about donating money to purchase a new, much larger American flag. The trustees agreed, then donated $850 to Middie Way Baseball, a 501c organization. Middie Way then purchased the flag and it was unveiled on Monday.

The flag measures 12 feet by 18 feet and when hung vertically off a ladder truck is “very impressive and amazing,” Verdin said. “This will honor those properly.”

Jeff Reidel, secretary of Eagles 528, said a percentage of gambling profits are earmarked for charitable organizations.

He said many Middletown firefighters and police officers are members at the Eagles, so donating to purchase a new flag was an easy decision.

He called the flag “more substantial” than the previous one and a better way to honor fallen firefighters, police officers and veterans.