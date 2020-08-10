Full Ohio map shows which schools are going back in-person, online

Explore Charter elementary is first school to restart locally

The ODE map shows Dublin schools as the only one in Franklin County going with a hybrid schedule, while Brecksville would be one of only a few in Cuyahoga County going back five days in-person.

Some areas are more committed to a hybrid schedule, where students spend a few days per week physically in class and a few days learning at home. Stretching from southwest to south central Ohio, all the districts in Clinton, Fayette, Pickaway and Hocking counties are listed by ODE as starting on the hybrid model.

Montgomery County has long been described as a microcosm of the state, and the ODE map shows Montgomery County with more of a mix of approaches than most counties.

The map shows Dayton, Jefferson, Trotwood, Northmont and Huber Heights as starting online (Centerville made their online start official after the map was finished). Mad River, Oakwood, Valley View and New Lebanon are shown with hybrid starts, and Brookville, Vandalia-Butler, Northridge, West Carrollton and Miamisburg are shown with in-person starts.

Kettering is listed as information “not readily available.” Their school board is waiting until after a public comment session Thursday to make its decision.