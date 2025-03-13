From girls coach to state semifinal a ‘unique journey’ for Lakota West boys coach

For Kelven Moss, a 2001 MHS graduate and second-year boys basketball coach at Lakota West, the trip has been a “unique journey,” he said.

And now, Moss has the Firebirds two wins away from the school’s first boys basketball state title.

To appreciate a season that may culminate with the Firebirds cutting down the nets at the University of Dayton Arena next week, you have to understand his basketball coaching background.

He didn’t start at Lakota West two seasons ago and find a roster filled with potential college basketball players.

Prior to being hired at Lakota West in March 2023, he had 16 years of coaching experience, including 10 years as a head coach.

His head coaching experience includes Miami University Hamilton where his teams won three conference championships.

He’s also coached boys basketball at Fenwick and boys and girls basketball at Middletown. He has been a winner at every stop.

Despite his coaching resume, Moss, director of Marshall High School in Hamilton, said he was disappointed when he was denied certain jobs. He was upset initially, then used those rejections to fuel his fire to continue coaching, continue mentoring high school athletes.

“God puts you in certain places and I guess it wasn’t my time,” Moss said before practice Wednesday night as the Firebirds, 21-5, prepare to play Reynoldsburg, 25-1, in the Division I state semifinals Sunday at Wright State’s Nutter Center.

He never stopped believing his time would come.

“I have the ‘it factor,’” he said when asked about his continuous success.

What’s that?

“I love to lead people and I’m a visionary and builder,” he answered.

He said high school basketball players — really all teens — are different today than when he played about 25 years ago. He has successfully communicated with his players because he “evolved with them,” Moss said with a laugh.

During summer basketball, Moss believed the team had “elite talent” and was capable of making a deep tournament run.

He told his coaching staff: “We got a chance if we all come together.”

The Firebirds finished the regular season 17-5, but two of those losses against Fairfield kept them from winning the Greater Miami Conference. Then the Firebirds beat Fairfield in the regional finals.

Moss gives his coaching staff, those who work as tirelessly as him without the spotlight, much credit for the team’s success.

”We do all this together," he said.

At Lakota West, Moss also has the opportunity to coach his son, Isaiah Meade-Moss. His son, a senior point guard, was suffering from a tear in his patella earlier in the season, but is healthy now.

“He just wants to win. He doesn’t care what he does,” Moss said. “He is so hungry.”

HOW TO GO

WHAT: Division I Boys Basketball State Semifinals, Lakota West (21-5) vs. Reynoldsburg (25-1)

WHERE: Wright State’s Nutter Center, Fairborn

WHEN: Noon Sunday

OTHER SEMIFINAL:Cleveland St. Ignatius (22-4) vs. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (24-2), noon, Sunday, Canton Field House

STATE CHAMPIONSHIP: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, March 22, at University of Dayton Arena

GET INVOLVED

The Journal-News will profile a local high school athlete on Fridays. If you have a suggestion, please forward the athlete’s name and high school to Rick McCrabb at rmccrabb1@gmail.com.