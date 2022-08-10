Free school supply facility in Cincinnati open for teachers

“Our volunteer or staff member will say, ‘You’re saving $938 today,’ and the teachers are stunned and are fumbling to find a credit card,” Cheney said. “Our volunteer or staff person has the opportunity to say ‘No. This is all free to you.’ We have had times where there are tears because they are so grateful and surprised.”

The organization serves schools where 55% or more of students benefit from free and reduced lunch. While the store is specifically for teachers, Cheney said many will pick up supplies to help students who might not be able to afford their own.

