Free health screenings being offered in Middletown

Anyone in the community is welcome to participate on a free health screening at the Robert “Sonny” Hill Community Center in Middletown soon.
The screenings are being offered from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13 at the center at 800 Lafayette Ave. Premier Community Health is providing the screenings, which include:
- Blood pressure
- Blood glucose
- Hemoglobin A1C
- Total cholesterol
- HDL cholesterol
- Influenza vaccine
The event will also include health education booths. No registration is required and everything is free.
For more information call (877) 274-4543 or visit premierhealth.com/services/community-health.
