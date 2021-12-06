journal-news logo
Free health screenings being offered in Middletown

File: A blood glucose level test is administered. (Erin Hull/The New York Times)
Caption
News
11 minutes ago

Anyone in the community is welcome to participate on a free health screening at the Robert “Sonny” Hill Community Center in Middletown soon.

The screenings are being offered from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13 at the center at 800 Lafayette Ave. Premier Community Health is providing the screenings, which include:

- Blood pressure

- Blood glucose

- Hemoglobin A1C

- Total cholesterol

- HDL cholesterol

- Influenza vaccine

The event will also include health education booths. No registration is required and everything is free.

For more information call (877) 274-4543 or visit premierhealth.com/services/community-health.

