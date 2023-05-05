Free digital skills training for local small businesses at Miami Middletown

Google, Downtown Middletown Inc. and Ohio-based Digital Coach Janet Hurn will lead a digital skills workshop for local small businesses.
The workshop is free and will be at Miami University Middletown, 142 Johnston Hall. MUM is located at 4200 N. University Blvd.
Also in attendance at this event will be Rep. Thomas Hall, Jeff Payne with Downtown Middletown Inc., Ande Durojaiye, vice president and dean of the Miami University Regionals; Janet Hurn of the Miami University Regionals eCampus, Monica Miller of Main Street America and Frances Jo Hamilton of Heritage Ohio.
Hurn will lead the workshop, which is 9 to 10:30 a.m. Monday and focuses on getting a local business on Google Search and Maps.
“Showing up when customers are searching online is more important than ever,” says the description of the workshop. “Ensure customers can find accurate, updated information about your local business on Google Search and Google Maps, no matter which device they use. In this workshop, you will learn how to create and manage a Google Business Profile from start to finish.”
Small business representatives may register online at g.co/grow/digitalcoach-janet-oh.