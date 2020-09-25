Franklin will seek 3 firefighter aid grants: What they would do

School bond issue endorsement

Following a presentation by Franklin School Superintendent Michael Sander, council unanimously endorsed Issue 11, the Franklin Schools 6.52-mill bond issue to raise more than $66 million for a new high school building and to renovate the current high school into a new junior high school.

The district is seeking to participate in the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission’s Expedited Local Partnership Plan by raising Franklin’s portion of the cost. Those include a new high school with career tech, renovation of the existing high school for use as a middle school housing grades 6-8 and other site improvements.

The board approved the overall $115 million building project in May which also includes construction of three new elementary schools, which is about 57 percent of the overall project and those costs will be paid by the state when those funds become available.

District officials were told in April 2019 that there would be a slowdown in state school building construction funding and there would not be funding to assist Franklin schools until 2027. In May 2019, the board opted to move forward with a new building project through the state’s Expedited Local Partnership Program, which allows the project could be done in phases.