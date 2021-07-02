Franklin trying to clean up properties by requiring code inspections

Westendorf said the ordinance is modelled after a similar and successful ordinance Oakwood has had since 1968.

There are about 4,000 housing units, of which 30% are rental properties, in Franklin, Westendorf said.

The code inspection will list repairs and other work necessary to eliminate unsafe or hazardous conditions existing and ensure the properties comply with all applicable property, fire and zoning codes, and other ordinances, Westendorf said.

Westendorf said much of the city’s housing and commercial real estate stock primarily consists of older structures which require frequent and proper upkeep and maintenance. The inspection program is designed to enforce property maintenance standards to prevent fires and collapsing structures as many buildings in Franklin are situated close together.

In addition, Westendorf said residential and commercial sellers, buyers, tenants and occupants, as well as the community as a whole, will be protected by the implementation of this inspection program as most people do not know what to specifically look for in order to maintain, or make corrections to assure, a premise’s structural and other safety issues.