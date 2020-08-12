Franklin approves settlement agreement for fire engine corrosion

Council also awarded a $557,905 contract as part of joint grant among Franklin, Carlisle and Franklin Twp. to replace aging Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) for the three fire departments.

Council approved the solicitation of bids for the joint project after a 2018 federal Assistance to Firefighters grant was approved. On July 15, only one sealed bid was submitted by Vogelpohl Fire Equipment. The city of Franklin is the lead agency and is administering the grant.

The contract also included additional equipment needed by the departments, which will be paid for by them.

Franklin had already budgeted its share of the grant funding, $230,118 and its local share will be $41,882 which will include $23,011 for its local match and $18,870 for non-grant additional items.

Franklin Twp. portion of the grant funding is $207,141. It’s local share will be $33,222 which will include $20,714 for its local match and $12,508 for non-grant additional items.