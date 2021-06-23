Former Studio Theater site could become new entertainment venue in Middletown: Your questions answered

What was there before?

The former Studio Theater had been vacant for nearly 34 years before it was demolished in 2018 after city officials were unable to find a viable development proposal. The city paid $327,900 to Brunk Excavating to level the property.

What’s the timeline?

The city will have the option to reacquire the property at the original purchase price if the following terms are not met:

Three years to develop the outdoor park by July 1, 2024

Complete the purchase of 1357 Central Ave. by Dec. 31, 2023

Dog park area will be open for public use and will be ADA compliant

What comes next?

The city needs to decide whether to sell the 20,000-square-foot property to the Dranschaks for $5,000. Middletown City Council is expected to vote at its next meeting on July 6.