Former Studio Theater site could become new entertainment venue in Middletown: Your questions answered

The area where the former Studio Theater stood for 90 years in downtown Middletown may be converted into an outdoor entertainment venue.
Here are your questions answered about the possibility:
What is proposed?
Mike and Debbie Dranschak, who own and operate White Dog Distilling Company at 1357 Central Ave., hope to purchase the city-owned vacant property next to their business and convert it into an area that may include an outdoor amphitheater, live music, outdoor games, a space for food trucks and a small public dog park.
“We hope it becomes an attraction that people will want to come to,” said Mike Dranschak, who was reluctant to talk about the preliminary plans. “It’s still in the rough stages.”
What was there before?
The former Studio Theater had been vacant for nearly 34 years before it was demolished in 2018 after city officials were unable to find a viable development proposal. The city paid $327,900 to Brunk Excavating to level the property.
What’s the timeline?
The city will have the option to reacquire the property at the original purchase price if the following terms are not met:
- Three years to develop the outdoor park by July 1, 2024
- Complete the purchase of 1357 Central Ave. by Dec. 31, 2023
- Dog park area will be open for public use and will be ADA compliant
What comes next?
The city needs to decide whether to sell the 20,000-square-foot property to the Dranschaks for $5,000. Middletown City Council is expected to vote at its next meeting on July 6.